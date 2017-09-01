The #ZebraChallenge: Artists Spread the Word About Rare Diseases Through Art

Anyone who reads my articles, knows that I am a Psychologist who writes about many different topics, from couples, to motivation, to reflection, and that I have a special affinity for art. Many also are aware that I suffer from a rare disease, and have read my Huffington Post article, “On Becoming a Zebra.” There are an estimated 33,000,000 Americans, who are afflicted with 7000+ rare diseases (Nord 2013). Many look healthy, but struggle significantly, and lead very challenged lives. I wanted to find a unique way to both educate people about rare diseases and how widespread they are, as well as bring a little happiness and feeling of understanding to those who suffer with them.

From this, was born my #ZebraChallenge. Through social media, I explained the meaning of the symbol of the Zebra for rare diseases (I will be getting to this), and I challenged artists from all mediums and all levels, to come up with their rendition of the Zebra. I explained that a Zebra is rare, strong, graceful, beautiful, and that it perseveres. I chose the top 4 submissions, plus my own JV effort (I figured if I was issuing the challenge it was only fair to put myself out there). After I briefly explain about the symbolism of the Zebra, please enjoy the wonderful takes on it from these amazing artists.

Zebra is the American medical slang for arriving at an exotic medical diagnosis when a more commonplace explanation is more likely. It is based on a quote from the late 1940s by Dr. Theodore Woodward, professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, who instructed his medical interns: "When you hear hoofbeats, think of horses not zebras". Since horses are common in Maryland while zebras are relatively rare, logically one could confidently guess that an animal making hoofbeats is probably a horse. By 1960, the aphorism was widely known in medical circles. (Wikipedia)

However, as wise diagnosticians once stated, "In making the diagnosis of the cause of illness in an individual case, calculations of probability have no meaning. The pertinent question is whether the disease is present or not. Whether it is rare or common does not change the odds in a single patient. ... If the diagnosis can be made based on specific criteria, then these criteria are either fulfilled or not fulfilled." — A. McGehee Harvey, James Bordley II, Jeremiah Barondess

Zebras are rare, strong, graceful, and enduring creatures. They are gentle, yet strong, and most importantly, they persevere. The image of the Zebra is deeply meaningful to those in the rare disease community. We embrace and identify with it as a symbol of our uniqueness, and our enduring strength. Let's see five unique takes on the Zebra, and its symbolism for the 33,000,000 Americans with rare diseases, comprised of over 7,000+ "Zebra-like" conditions. At my request, prints of some of these images will be made available for purchase, and I will include contact information and pricing for you. I wanted you to be able to have your own copy of these lovely works, if they moved you, as they did me.

Our first artist is Kat Philbin. I explained to Kat what I was hoping to accomplish with the challenge, told her a bit of the symbolism and my story, and provided her a copy of my article, “On Becoming a Zebra.” What she came up with was something I never would have thought of in 1,000,000 years, but wish I had, as it is the most perfect imagery of the concept and the article.

Kat Philbin creates strange illustrations with ink and watercolor. She prefers to work on a small scale, using delicate pen lines to fill each piece with detail. Dark and humorous or bizarrely whimsical, her works have unspoken stories hidden within each piece. Originally hailing from the middle of nowhere, Missouri, Kat currently lives in Burbank, CA with a very chill welsh corgi named Egon. At my request, Kat has made prints of her image available through her Etsy store, so that you can order one for yourself, if you are as drawn to the image as I was. She will be selling her prints for $10 plus shipping, and will be donating 40% of the profits to The National Association for Rare Disorders.

Our second artist is Julie B. Julie became part of the challenge before she even agreed to! Julie works in the amazing and mysterious art form of needle felting. The artwork she creates is literally mind-boggling. The time, detail, and special touches that she adds to her work are truly imaginative and endearing. She can take the cutest or most obtuse creature, and make it something you want to love and have for your own. I had asked Julie to create a Zebra for me personally, and before a single fiber had been felted, I knew that Julie had to be part of the challenge, as her artform is so unique, and her work is something that evokes emotion in its viewer.

Julie’s works are one of a kind, so no two are exactly alike, and no one will own the exact image that I do. Julie has a special connection with Zebra’s, and she was thrilled to be part of this project. Commissioning a piece, is to commission a one of a kind work of art, and each piece will take a full few months to arrive, as that much thought, time, and detail goes into each piece. Her works really demonstrate who Julie is as a person, and I hope it touches you, as much as it does me.

Our third artist is Emi Boz. Emi has such a unique style, and is so widely talented in many art forms. She really enjoys trying new things, and she loves the challenge of bringing to life what is in her customers mind. Emi makes the dark and even sad, become something lovely and quirky. She can make the darkest characters ones that you simply want to love and bring home with you, and the way her mind works is simply incredible. She has created work for me in the past, and her concept has completely surpassed my thoughts and description every time. I saw the unicorn with the rainbow that I am including here for you to see as well, and after viewing this said, “A Rainbow Zebra would be magical,”….and it was.

Emi Boz is not your typical girl. She's an artist that dabbles in a little bit of everything. She loves to combine spooky with cute! Wonder at her unicorn bleeding a rainbow from its eye sockets, or a fuzzy and ferocious “Gooli bag” monster purse! She's a self-taught, full time artist who runs her own business. She's a cat enthusiast and a part time hypochondriac. On the side, she even does stand-up comedy. If you go to her website, you can take a gander at her “Gooli Bags”, zombie cupcakes, Bacon Mustache Rainbow Unicorn Cat, FlopShops and so many more things that bend the mind, but endear! Seriously, go do it right now. Emi was also kind enough, at my request, to create prints of her submission, so that anyone who would like to own one for themselves, can as well. She will be selling prints via her website for $15 per print, including shipping. This is a discount from her standard price, as she wants to support a good cause.

The next artist I would love for you to meet is Michelle Hopkins, another artist who has a special connection to the concept of the Zebra. Michelle, creates the most amazing crochet creations. Michelle, better known around the interwebs as "Poenut,” is a 36-year-old breast cancer survivor and “pro hooker,” and by that we mean crochet artist, from the deep South. She can crochet pretty much anything, but her specialty is posable amigurumi crochet art dolls. These are truly mind-blowing, and she has created an Edgar Allen Poe, a Dark Alice, and a Frida Kahlo for me in the past. I am obsessed with how they turned out, and they have a special place in my home. Below is Ingrid the Zebra Girl, and I simply adore this little angel cloaked in her new Zebra skin.

What she creates is an Art Doll, and is so lifelike, you will not believe she was able to create these with her own little hands. She loves a challenge, and the Dark Alice, and the Zebra for this challenge were things she had never done before. Her concept, that perfectly matches up with my, “On Becoming a Zebra,” article, blew me away when I saw it. Michelle’s works are also one of a kind, and she does commissions, with about a month lead time, if that is within her means. Her prices are exceptionally reasonable for an original work of art, but also remember that you are not ordering a stuffed animal from a big box store. Commissions range in price from $65-$105, depending on size and detail. These are not huggee-lovey dolls for children, they are a work of art to be proudly displayed. She created a “Dark Alice in Wonderland,” for me, that left my husband and myself in tears. Her humor and whimsy shows through in her work.

The final submission is my own JV effort. I decided that if I was asking artists to come up with works to submit, I could make the same effort for my own challenge. My original will be available on Etsy. A little about me. My name is Dr. Nikki Martinez, Psy.D., LCPC. I am a Psychologist, who was also an art major. I have always walked the fine line between these worlds, and believe that there is a great degree of crossover between them. I work as a Telemental Health Psychologist, teach graduate classes online, consult, review and testify in disability cases on psychological matters, write, and create art.

3.5-4 years ago, my life changed, I became very ill, and ended up at the Mayo clinic. This was when I became a Zebra. I was diagnosed with a rare disease called Systemic Mastocytosis, and my life completely changed. I now work from home, I have a great many restrictions in and on my life, and I depend greatly on my little monster pups, and a truly exceptional husband. Being so isolated at home, getting back to my art became an escape, and a salvation for me. My belief that art evokes and connects people, and my strong feeling about the symbol of the Zebra, were what inspired me to come up with this challenge.

