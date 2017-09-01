TheeDesign: Work Culture at One of INC Magazine’s Top 5000 Companies

It’s pretty incredible to watch your start-up company grow up. Starting as a small web design firm with two or three employees, TheeDesign has rapidly grown into a medium-sized, award-winning agency full of creative minds and tech gurus.

Recently, my company was ranked #1904 on Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000. What does mean? It means we focus on client success. It means we have an office full of creative thinkers, artists and writers, and people who shake up our city on a daily basis. It means we let our dogs come to work with us, and we get the coolest in personally-designed graphic T-shirts! It means being part of our community by volunteering with local non-profits — and enjoying Taco Tuesdays at our favorite local hot spots. Most of all, it means we have fun doing what we love every day: Helping businesses thrive and find their voice in the digital space. #WorkLove

Work Culture and Fun in a Top 5000 Team!

So when we learned that TheeDesign Inc. Magazine’s 5000, we were thrilled to see that the digital world has noticed our passion for using our creativity, tech skill, and innovation to boost client success! This honor recognizes our astounding business revenue growth over the last three years. We’re very proud that our 201% revenue growth has earned us a spot on this prestigious list.

And we’re right here in Raleigh!

TheeDesign is One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US

Just what is the Inc. 5000, anyway? For the last 36 years, Inc. has released annually their list of privately-held, independent, quickly-growing companies. This list was originally only 500 companies but has since been expanded to 5000. To qualify, a company must show three full years of sales and must have been founded in the first week of the first calendar year for those sales; they must be based in the US; privately-held, and they must be independent of any subsidiary or division of another company or corporation.

Many notable and famous companies were first noticed on a national scale in Inc.’s list, such as Ben & Jerry’s (#74, 1986), Jenny Craig (#448, 1989), SanDisk (#49, 1995), Skullcandy (#14, 2009), ModCloth (#2, 2010), and sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt (#22, 2014).

In response to the ranking, our President and founder Richard Horvath says, “We couldn’t be happier to be recognized alongside so many innovative private companies. It’s vindicating to know that our hard work for our clients has turned into success.”

We TheeDesigners are so proud of this acknowledgment from Inc. and we’ll maintain our commitment and quality of work that led to this achievement. 2017 is the first year that TheeDesign has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 but we look forward to several more years of substantial growth in the Raleigh area!

