'I Regret it Everyday': Men Open Up About How Their Marriages Ended

Research shows that women initiate divorce more often than men.
In a 2015 study of 2,262 adults in heterosexual marriages, Stanford sociologist Michael Rosenfeld found that ― over the course of the five-year study ― wives initiated 69 percent of splits, compared to 31 percent of men. The women also reported less marital satisfaction over time than men.
It’s no surprise that men ― some blindsided by divorce ― are often filled with regret over how their marriages played out.
Below, 16 men on the the secret-sharing app Whisper reveal their marital regrets post-split.
Also on HuffPost
More:Relationships Men And Divorce
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW LIFESTYLE
HuffPost Lifestyle is a daily newsletter that will make you happier and healthier — one email at a time. Learn more
Newsletter