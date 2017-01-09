DIVORCE

'I Regret it Everyday': Men Open Up About How Their Marriages Ended

"I wish I could turn back the clock. I wouldn't let her down again."

01/09/2017 04:19 pm ET
Brittany Wong Relationships Editor, The Huffington Post

Research shows that women initiate divorce more often than men.

In a 2015 study of 2,262 adults in heterosexual marriages, Stanford sociologist Michael Rosenfeld found that ― over the course of the five-year study ― wives initiated 69 percent of splits, compared to 31 percent of men. The women also reported less marital satisfaction over time than men.

It’s no surprise that men ― some blindsided by divorce ― are often filled with regret over how their marriages played out. 

Below, 16 men on the the secret-sharing app Whisper reveal their marital regrets post-split.

  • 1
    I never thought I'd say this but I miss my ex wife. If I had the chance, I'd like to start over with her.
  • 2
    I want my ex-wife back. I know I screwed up and she has remarried. I'll never see her again but, I wish I could turn back the clock. I wouldn't let her down again.
  • 3
    It breaks my heart to watch my ex wife make the same mistakes I did. I wish I could take her back and make things right again.
  • 4
    I have been working on buying a home in the hopes that my ex-wife will come back and we can be a family again. 5 years and I still love her.
  • 5
    Theres so many things I'd love to say my ex wife cuz I'm having those feelings of regret, but now she has a new man. Having to bite your tongue is harder than you think. I let things get out ofhand.
  • 6
    I'm still in love with my ex-wife. I want to be with her. She wants the same... But is confused cuz of our past. I wish she would take me back... I've been proving my changes toward her
  • 7
    I still love my wife. She divorced me last month. Lesson here? Love them while you can, not after their gone. ð
  • 8
    It's so hard not to tell my ex wife I love her and miss her every time I see her
  • 9
    My ex wife wants to be friends because of our child. But she doesn't realize how much it kills me because I still love her.
  • 10
    I miss my ex-wife like crazy while she's having the time of her life with someone else. Life is unfair.
  • 11
    I truly still love and miss my ex wife...a year removed from the divorce and I'm now realizing that maybe love just isn't enough
  • 12
    I still love my ex wife and because of that I don't know if I'll ever be able to give my love to anyone again
  • 13
    When I am low like today I regret ending my marriage even though I was painfully unhappy ð
  • 14
    I cheated on my wife and then got caught. She divorced me and then got remarried right away. I regret it everyday and it's a personal hell. Three years has passed and I still cry. I deserve this hell.
  • 15
    I left my ex wife 13 years ago I regret it every day
  • 16
    I still love my ex wife Unfortunately it seems the healthiest thing to do is let go.

Related Stories

Also on HuffPost

More:

Relationships Men And Divorce
Suggest a correction
Comments
'I Regret it Everyday': Men Open Up About How Their Marriages Ended

CONVERSATIONS