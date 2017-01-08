Things probably could’ve started out better during Jimmy Fallon’s 2017 Golden Globes monologue. For instance, he could’ve had a monologue.

After a star-studded opening musical number for the show, Fallon came out ready to redeem himself after all that Donald Trump hair-tousling with some rousing jokes made in “good fun.” Unfortunately, the teleprompter wanted to make America great again and stopped working.

Things got uncomfortable, fast.

See the moment Jimmy Fallon realized the #GoldenGlobes were off to a predictably unpredictable start https://t.co/OKdAdaSw2L pic.twitter.com/sTbklWm1lc — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 9, 2017

Fallon did his best to stall, wondering aloud whether he should do impressions and suggesting that the camera should cut to Justin Timberlake. The host announced a new teleprompter was coming out, but it’s unclear when that actually happened, because the awkwardness kept going.

What can save this? Uh ... time for Chris Rock impressions?

Jimmy Fallon's Chris Rock impressions is... uh, well.... pic.twitter.com/VIj4niRcMt — Mash Entertainment (@mashentertain) January 9, 2017

Sure. Why not?

The host did eventually get through the monologue, throwing some jabs at Donald Trump and the presidential election.

"This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote." -@JimmyFallon #GoldenGlobes — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

"A lot of people wonder what [Game of Thrones] would've been like if Joffrey lived. Well, in 12 days, we're gonna find out." #GoldenGlobes — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 9, 2017

Good stuff, Jimmy. Now all you gotta do is bring it home with a good 2016 joke.

"Manchester by the Sea" is the only thing in 2016 more depressing than 2016. #GoldenGlobes — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) January 9, 2017

Nice ... well ... yeah. That happened.

It wasn’t the smoothest of monologues, but that’s not Fallon’s fault. The host came out and revealed there was a secret saboteur behind it all.

Jimmy Fallon: "I just talked to Mariah Carey, and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue." 😉 #GoldenGlobes — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 9, 2017

Not again! Darn you, Dick Clark Productions! Darn you to heck!