10 Things That Lasted Longer Than Scaramucci In The White House

The Mooch has left the building.

Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from his role as White House communications director after only 10 days. He’s the third person to depart the White House since his appointment on July 21, following press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus.

But really, was there any coming back from telling The New Yorker that Steve Bannon ― who remains, at least for now, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist ― sucks his own cock?

To send the Mooch off in style, we thought we’d put together a list of things that lasted longer than his tenure in the White House.

Basically anything in your fridge.

And we mean anything.

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson’s relationship in “How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days.”

Guys, they did last longer, we swear! They rode off on that motorcycle together at the end.

All of Kim Kardashian’s marriages.

Although 72 days really can feel like a lifetime.

Kim Kardashian’s engagement.

She and Kris Humphries were actually engaged longer than they were married ― a whole 90 days.

National security adviser Michael Flynn.

Was that really only February?

“My So-Called Life.”

The series only got one season but it still made it longer than The Mooch.

A trip around the world in a hot air balloon.

Yeah, that took 80 days and even got a remake with Jackie Chan.

The life span of a house fly.

Apparently they have an average expectancy of four weeks.

Christmas fruitcakes.

We don't know what's in the recipe, but those things can last a decade.

Ned Stark’s tenure as King Robert’s hand.