10 Things You Should Never Apologize For

It’s a fact of life that there will be times when a genuine apology is required, but many of the actions that actually elicit an “I’m sorry” aren’t anything to be contrite over.
Luckily, Twitter brought some of these behaviors to our attention through the hashtag #ThingsIWontApologizeFor. The trending topic is the perfect reminder that living authentically ― and embracing all of your flaws, needs and personality traits ― is the way to go. Research shows that self acceptance may be the key to a happier life but it’s a habit many people rarely practice.
Below are just a few things that absolutely don’t deserve an apology. Sorry, not sorry.
Never apologize for...
-
Protecting people.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor ....standing up for myself and others. always.— Mallory Hytes Hagan (@ItsMalloryHagan) January 4, 2017
-
Making choices that honor your needs.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor— King Cam™ (@camspost) January 4, 2017
1. speaking the truth
2. Being myself
3. Making the right choices
4. Eliminating folks
5. Doing things for myself
-
Having a unique personality.
Who I am #ThingsIWontApologizeFor— Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 4, 2017
-
Cutting out toxic individuals.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor Leaving negative people behind in 2016 who do nothing for my progression 🔌— KΞMI (@kemionline) January 4, 2017
-
Expressing an opinion.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor speaking my mind about certain topics. I won't be silenced because someone doesn't agree.— mariana xx (@trustnorminah) January 4, 2017
-
Enjoying your fabulous reflection in the mirror.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor Strong legs that can kick and protect me. Also having thighs that touch😏— Angelica Weston (@westonowl_ang) January 4, 2017
-
Living life on your own terms.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor being my authentic true self. But I will apologize for all the times I am not.— Shaine (shay-knee) (@shainedawson) January 4, 2017
-
Loving who you love.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor being lesbian. That's part who I am and I'm so proud of it.— tots kom trikru♈️ (@yujompaiop) January 4, 2017
-
Feeling any emotion deeply.
I am a sensitive person. #ThingsIWontApologizeFor 💁🏻🤷🏻♀️— Jessicah (@Jessicah_Robot) January 4, 2017
-
Indulging in the finer things of life.
#ThingsIWontApologizeFor Eating an entire pizza to myself. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/fuRdzJS7OB— CHELSEA (@omgchelseaberry) January 4, 2017
