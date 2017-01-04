10 Things You Should Never Apologize For

It’s a fact of life that there will be times when a genuine apology is required, but many of the actions that actually elicit an “I’m sorry” aren’t anything to be contrite over.

Luckily, Twitter brought some of these behaviors to our attention through the hashtag #ThingsIWontApologizeFor. The trending topic is the perfect reminder that living authentically ― and embracing all of your flaws, needs and personality traits ― is the way to go. Research shows that self acceptance may be the key to a happier life but it’s a habit many people rarely practice.