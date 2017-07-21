This 50-Year-Old Woman Is Proof That Cosplay Is Truly For Everyone

This 50-year-old woman is cosplay goals.

Solange Amorim, aka Tia Sol (Aunty Sun) lives in Manaus, Brazil and has gained quite a following on Facebook and Instagram for her creative costumes.

Here she is as Gramma Tala from Disney’s “Moana.”

A post shared by Solange amorim (@tiasol_cosplayer) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Nailed it:

She does a killer Yubaba from “Spirited Away.”

A post shared by Solange amorim (@tiasol_cosplayer) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

And here she is as Muriel Bagge from “Courage the Cowardly Dog.”

A post shared by Solange amorim (@tiasol_cosplayer) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

Amorim told HuffPost that she used to just tag along to cosplay conventions and events with her 19-year-old daughter Jessica. Three years ago, she began dressing up, too.

“I liked it so much and I couldn’t stop,” Amorim told HuffPost. “At my first event, I won first in the cosplay parade!”

Now, she has a closet full of costumes and tons of fans who appreciate her for bringing diversity to a community mostly dominated by young people.

A post shared by Solange amorim (@tiasol_cosplayer) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Her advice for others who may feel nervous about cosplaying because of their age or anything else? Get out there and do your thing.

“Enjoy life!” she said. “Don’t feel ashamed and don’t listen to criticism. We’re not old; inside, we’re all children. It’s never too late to be happy.”

Well said, Tia Sol.