This Bay Area Donut Shop Makes The World’s First Glow-In-The-Dark Pastry

If there’s one place in California that could be considered the Mecca of innovation and cutting-edge entrepreneurship, Silicon Valley would be the leading candidate. So it seems fitting that one of the most mind-boggling and innovative donuts ever created would be be found in the center of the South Bay region.

Thanks to the experimental minds at Psycho Donuts, a Campbell, California-based, mental ward-themed artisan donut and art shop, Bay Area donut connoisseurs have seen the light of what true culinary innovation looks like.

Part donuts, part light show, these tasty treats are deliciously fascinating. By adding pulverized vitamin B pills into the dough, Psycho Donuts created a treat that actually glows under an ultraviolet blacklight. Yes, they actually glow in the dark.

These fruit-flavored, glowing goodies are made with Hansen’s Natural Soda and lime juice. Currently, lime and pomegranate are making the rounds around the world’s first donut asylum.

By delivering a sensory experience, Psycho Donuts has built an iconic reputation for itself and it’s easy to see why. So, if you’re crazy about donuts, stop by Psycho Donuts to see and taste what all the hype is about.

By Evan Lancaster