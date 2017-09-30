This Drop Tower Starts at the Top - And Drops You Underground!

Okay, let’s be honest. Drop towers can be a little freaky.

The whole concept itself is designed to terrify you -- The slow rise up to the top, building the anticipation, knowing there’s nowhere else to go but down. These rides are not for the faint of heart, but for thrill seekers, they’re one of the best ways to get a quick adrenaline rush.

Now the world already has some pretty famous drop towers — Disney’s Tower of Terror, Falcon’s Fury at Busch Gardens Tampa, and the world’s tallest drop tower, Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Falcon’s Fury at Busch Gardens Tampa

Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom at Six Flags Great Adventure. This particular drop tower is the worlds tallest, and happens to be built into the worlds tallest coaster, Kingda Ka.

What I’m here to introduce to you today is a ride that in my opinion, has joined the ranks of the world’s greatest drop towers. Why, you may ask? Well, I’ll put it simply. Try starting at the top...and then dropping underground .

Ladies and gentleman, the Haunted Mine Drop!

Located at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, this drop tower is unlike any other. It is the only one in the world to start you off at the top, with the drop first, and then the slow climb up to the top at the end. But what really makes it so great is how well themed it is!

A little piece of theming inside the queue line

Riders who enter the building have been hired by the Glenwood Mining Corporation to begin work in the mines. While you wait, you’ll hear about some recent ‘incidents,’ but how there is almost no chance of you falling down the mine shaft!

The set up is rather simple, and most certainly does not look like the average drop tower. If you walked into the building and didn’t know what type of ride it was, you’d most likely think it’s some sort of simulator, or 4D theatre. All there is to it is a row of seats up against a wall. The only restraint? A mere seatbelt.

After taking a seat and buckling in, the room is left empty and the lights will go out. Silence. It is then a projection appears on the wall in front of you — it’s a ghost, there to tell you how his brother ‘fell’ down the mine shaft.

While this show is going on, the floor beneath has quietly been removed away, revealing the hole beneath you. What happens next is what you’d expect — yet somehow catches you off guard every single time. A sudden release of the gear mechanisms plunges you into the abyss for what seems like an eternity. Sure, it may only be 100+ feet down, but it feels much further! In pitch darkness, surrounded by nothing but rock, it could be 400 feet deep for all you’d know. The only hint to truly tell you how deep it is is the temperature. As you free fall that deep, the air cools, sending goosebumps down your skin, only increasing the fear factor.

Upon hitting the brakes and realizing you’re still in one piece, a few soft lights turn on, revealing the skeleton of the brother that ‘fell’ down the mine shaft, lying at the bottom. It is there that the story unfolds — he was pushed. The brother had discovered gold and wanted it all to himself. This was his attempt at getting rid of us too, so he could have the gold for himself. Luckily, his attempt failed, meaning we made it out alive. This time. And with that, you begin your rise to the surface.

The first time I experienced this wicked attraction, I was blown away. So much so that I quickly pulled out my camera so you could hear what I had to say about it. You can view that video here: Haunted Mine Drop Reaction

As one who’s ridden quite a number of drop rides, I can testify just how good this thing is. After riding it 15 times in one day, I learned that this is one of the worlds greatest drop towers, if not, the greatest. You are immersed in the story from the moment you approach the building, and that’s what really sold it for me. How easy would it have been to just have it drop into a hole, and that’s all there is to it? Sure, it would’ve been good, but it wouldn’t have the impact like the Haunted Mine Drop has. This ride is a game changer. If you’re a lover of drop towers, like myself, make it a goal to visit Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and see if you’re brave enough to dare to drop!

-Taylor