This Lady Gaga Parody Gives A 'Million Reasons' Why 2016 Really Sucked

Baby, we just need one good one ... Hello?

12/28/2016 05:48 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

The Cubs won the World Series. Harriet Tubman will take Andrew Jackson’s place on the $20 bill ... Ken Bone? 

For sketch group Half Day Today, there are millions of reasons to walk away from 2016, and very few that would make us stay.

