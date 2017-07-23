This Might Be The Bluest Place In The U.S.

It all started when I heard from a friend that Lake Tahoe might just be the bluest place in the United States. Being a fierce lover of all things nature, I had to find out for myself. I was later connected with Go Tahoe North (which I was able to later confirm is the bluer side of the lake), and my journalistic endeavor to find the bluest skies and the clearest waters in the country so began.

The best way for a Texan like myself to get to Lake Tahoe is to take a direct Dallas to Reno/Tahoe flight via Southwest - The newly launched flight makes our life immensely easier as we are forever looking for a quick flight somewhere cooler during our 5 months of summer (not that we’re complaining).

I was on a quest to live like a local for five days and really dig into the area’s culture and history. I found the best places to sleep, eat, hike, and relax, and as a result was able to compile the ultimate guide to Lake Tahoe North. Five days is all you need to confirm that the blue dot we see on the map, is real life for a lucky few.

Lodging

North Tahoe has a few lodging options, and I chose a vacation property through Tahoe Luxury Properties. I stayed in a 5-bedroom property with a panoramic view of the lake in Incline Village called Azure, and I did not regret it for one moment. I encourage travelers to consider renting a home versus staying in hotels when visiting small areas like Tahoe because it allows them to experience it on a different level. Staying in a luxury home allowed me small moments I would normally take for granted, like walking out onto my deck holding a cup of freshly brewed coffee with both hands, closing my eyes, and breathing in the crisp air. Curling up with a blanket and taking in the slow sunrise and the quiet chirping of birds all around me as I reviewed plans for the day were some of my favorite moments. I was alone, but it didn’t feel lonely - I already felt part of this place I had never been to. To me, that’s how you know a place welcomes outsiders as an addition to the family, instead of rejecting them as pariahs.

Tahoe Luxury Properties Azure at Incline Village

Dining

Deborah Stachelski Outdoor patio at Manzanita, Ritz-Carlton Tahoe

You won’t be finding any big chains in Tahoe. These folks keep it hyper-local and continue to build up businesses that have been around for decades. The result is a cuisine which is carefully crafted over the years, and even better stories to come with it. Some of my favorites I got to try were:

Mountain High Sandwich Co. - This local deli has been around for years and only serves organic and locally grown food. Situated right by the lake, it’s a convenient stop for an easy light lunch to take while boating or for a picnic on the beach across the street.

Crystal Bay Casino Steakhouse - The interior of this historic has been redone in its original 1940’s style, and it’s one of the few restaurants in the country that still offers table-side service. I may or may not have had Bananas Foster - twice.

Manzanita at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe - This restaurant lives inside the walls of the beautiful Ritz-Carlton Resort, and I was lucky to spend a quiet hour here before my appointment at the spa. The upscale eatery is open to the public and serves a seasonal menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a champagne brunch complete with unlimited champagne and Bloody Mary bars.

Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique - Resting atop the Sierra Nevada Mountains and open since 1978, this charming restaurant hides amazing culinary surprises inside its unassuming facade. Wolfdale’s is famous for its glorious views of the sunset, always accompanied by one of the best wine lists I found. The uncomplicated fusion of European and Asian cuisine with a decisive Californian twist is a party for the senses that will leave you lingering around for the next glass, more conversation, and a second dessert.

PlumpJack Cafe - While enjoying a layered summer salad paired with chilled champagne on the shaded mountainside patio, I knew I found the perfect way to end a day on the slopes. Conveniently located in the Village At Squaw Valley, the dog-friendly restaurant is near plenty of shopping and attractions, including the Aerial Tram which offers unmatched views of Lake Tahoe and the High Sierra.

Hiking and Running

Deborah Stachelski Hiking at Squaw Valley

Hike at Crystal Bay Fire Lookout - This easy hike is a short drive out of Incline, and easy enough for families with children and those who consider themselves non-athletic. The high views of the lake carry a nostalgic, almost wistful feeling - the waters pulled me in the moment I saw it from the highest peak, inviting me to look deeper into this blue bubble.

Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City - One of Tahoe's original California Mountain Shops, Alpenglow Sports has been providing locals with inspiration to explore the great outdoors for over thirty-seven years. The shop partners with brands to host events and make fitness approachable for beginners while challenging for veterans, and the summer calendar includes women’s wildflower beginner runs, desolation overnight trips, rock climbing, and yoga.

Adventure

Tahoans love to show off their slice of paradise to visitors, and this comes in handy when you befriend hospitable locals who offer to show it to you by boat. I canceled whatever other plans I had for the afternoon and jumped at the chance to get on the water. Navigating across this contained ocean is almost too much to take in for a first-timer like me - like a mirror, the skies reflect in the water creating the endless canvas of blue I’d been hearing about. If it weren’t for the mountains in the horizon, one would believe you can sail right into heaven. Of course, there is plenty more: Jet skiing, hang-gliding, parasailing, or lounging on the private beaches are somewhat of a ritual in the summertime, and it feels like one big happy family.

Deborah Stachelski Lake Tahoe North

If you want to take a day off from being on the water, I recommend a tour of Thunderbird Lodge to anyone who has never been. George Whittell Jr., the original owner and billionaire heir to the PG&E fortune purchased the 27 miles of Lake Tahoe shoreline in 1935, and built a series of buildings to form the estate. The main house had no guest rooms, but he lived on the property with his third wife and exotic animals, including Mingo, an Indian elephant.

Deborah Stachelski View of East Shore from Thunderbird Lodge

Whittell’s grandiose plans of developing a ski resort and casino never materialized as the years passed and he grew more reclusive - to frighten away unwanted visitors, he used a loud siren that operated at Thunderbird Lodge’s rocky dock.

Deborah Stachelski Thunderbird Lodge’s rocky landscape made it difficult to dock, keeping unwanted visitors away .

His motives may have been less than righteous, but Whittell is still credited for the natural and unspoiled beauty of Lake Tahoe’s eastern shoreline. The estate is now preserved by Thunderbird Preservation Society, and tours are available to the public by reservation.

Deborah Stachelski Thunderbird Lodge

If you are into snow sports, Squaw Valley is known for its (almost) year-round ski season, and I was one of the lucky few who got to perform the elusive “ski in the morning and swim in the afternoon” feat, thanks to the unique Tahoan weather. Skiing and snowshoeing offers sweeping views of the Sierras and the lake as well as wildlife - marmots really do scream! Don’t forget to stop at the mountaintop pool bar for a cold Bloody Mary.

Deborah Stachelski Snowshoeing in Squaw Valley.

Spa & Luxury

Deborah Stachelski Private Pool At Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Spa

After spending a few days in Tahoe your face will most likely be a little sunburned and your body a little sore from all the action. The best way to relax and re-energize is to spend a half day at spa at the The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. The spa is complete with custom treatments, private his and hers plunge pools, adults-only pool and cabanas with food and drink service, and anything you might want to end your trip on a high note.

