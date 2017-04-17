This Might Explain Every Plot Hole In 'Pretty Little Liars'

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about “Pretty Little Liars” over the years, it’s that even when we get some answers they usually aren’t the answers we want.

Oftentimes, viewers get no answers at all, and now, as we mentally prepare for the show’s final episodes, we finally know why.

In Cosmopolitan’s oral history of the high school drama/murder mystery, production designer Jakub Durkoth revealed that logic isn’t welcome in the land of the “Liars.”

“I created a little box that hung on the wall in the art department. If you asked a logic question, you had to put a dollar in it,” he told the magazine.

This explains everything. So if you’re still wondering how Spencer and Charlotte were conceived, or whatever happened to Aria’s brother, Mike, don’t expect to find out.

Durkoth wasn’t the only one who knew things in the fictional small town of Rosewood didn’t always make sense. Costume designer Mandi Line also pointed out many of the holes in the series.

“They never go to class. They always have coffee dates and breakfast. I’d be like, ‘Marlene, did they go to school?’ ‘Not yet!’ ‘What time is it?’ ‘1 p.m.!’ The absurdity trickles into every department,” Line said. “If someone said about Aria, ‘That skirt is a little short,’ I would say, ‘She sleeps with her English teacher.’”

Ian Harding, who plays Ezra on the series, perhaps had the best explanation for “PLL’s” nonsensical plot points.

“I wonder if we secretly paved the way for the Trump administration. Because it’s just about what you want to believe at all times and ignoring the obvious truths, and people just go with you for seven years on that,” he said. “There are so many times of, like, Go to the police! Don’t make this more difficult than it needs to be! It’s all about misinformation and a complete lack of logic. We just saturated the United States with it. I think we’re secretly to blame for the current president.”