This NRA Recruitment Video Is So Divisive, Even Gun Owners Are Angry

A new National Rifle Association recruitment ad appears to have outraged both gun control advocates and gun owners alike, even leading critics to launch a petition urging Facebook to delete the “inflammatory” message for “inciting violence.”
The minute-long clip, posted earlier this month, features Dana Loesch of TheBlaze who begins: “They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again.”
The ad continues with Loesch declaring that “their” former president advocated resistance, leading to protests that “bully and terrorize the law-abiding.”
“The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country, and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth,” the spokeswoman concludes. “I’m the National Rifle Association of America and I’m freedom’s safest place.”
Many commenters, including some who say they are gun owners, blasted the ad for being “incendiary” and “divisive” while “encouraging violence.”
Michael Hathaway, a former Republican from the Midwest who says he owns firearms for personal safety and occasional target practice, wrote on Facebook: “This video is Orwellian nonsense designed to make you cheer and fist pump for your ‘freedom’ like dogs drooling when the bell gets rung.”
Hathaway, 50, told HuffPost on Thursday that despite the negative reaction to the video in some corners, he suspects it won’t damage the NRA.
“I don’t think much of anything can actually backfire on them, to be honest,” he said. “Much of their core membership seems impervious to logic and reason, sadly.”
The NRA did not immediately return a request for comment on the criticism.
Watch the video above.
CONVERSATIONS