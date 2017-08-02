The Daily Meal, Contributor All things food and drink

This Was Princess Diana’s Last Meal

08/02/2017 12:54 pm ET

By Carolyn Menyes

She dined on a simple meal at the Ritz Paris

August 31, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death at the age of 36. And to mark this sad date, the world is being flooded with tributes remembering the life of this beloved mother, humanitarian, and cultural icon.

But there’s also the morbid curiosity into the life and death of Diana Spencer. After her divorce from Prince Charles, Princess Di was constantly surrounded by paparazzi and was the subject of much gossip. And the buzz around Princess Di has barely been curbed since she passed away.

So we had to ask, as many have wondered: Before Princess Diana died (along with boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul) in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, what was her final meal?

The answer is surprisingly easily available. She enjoyed a meal of Dover sole, vegetable tempura, and a mushroom and asparagus omelette at the restaurant L’Espadon at the Ritz Paris.

Her final meal serves as a chilling reminder that she had no clue that her life was about to come to an end. By all accounts, the food served was rather unremarkable.

