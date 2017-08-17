This Windex Ad About Kids Growing Up Is Making Everyone Emotional

Warning: You’re (probably) about to get emotional about an ad for glass cleaner.

For its “Give Life a Sparkle” campaign, Windex released an ad that follows a father watching his daughter grow up.

The three-minute video begins with the dad looking through a window at a hospital into the room with his newborn daughter. It then follows him as he is away on a boat (presumably for work) and returns to his daughter as she goes through a stereotypical rebellious stage, graduates and gets married. At the end, the father looks through another window at a hospital, but this time it’s to see his daughter holding his newborn grandchild.

“What’s between us, connects us,” Windex wrote on the video’s Facebook caption.

Thirteen-year-old “America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal provides an equally emotional song, titled “Beautiful Thing,” for the background music.

As of Thursday afternoon, the ad has been viewed more than 2.4 million times on Facebook and 648,000 times on YouTube. Parents and non-parents alike have commented on the “beautiful video” to say it brought them to tears.