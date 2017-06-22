Thursday's Morning Email: Democratic Chatter Grows About Ousting Nancy Pelosi

TOP STORIES
NANCY PELOSI UNDER FIRE Some Congressional Democrats are calling for new leadership in light of the latest special election losses. [HuffPost]
HOW PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP COULD DRAMATICALLY REMAKE THE COURTS He inherited double the number of court vacancies that former President Barack Obama did when he took office. [HuffPost]
TOP INTEL OFFICIALS TOLD INVESTIGATORS TRUMP ENCOURAGED THEM TO SAY THERE WAS NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers reportedly told investigators that their conversations with the president were “odd and uncomfortable” but that they did not believe Trump “gave them orders to interfere.” [CNN]
STEVE SCALISE NOW IN ‘FAIR CONDITION’ The House Majority Whip, who was shot last week during a practice for the congressional baseball game, is now beginning rehabilitation. The FBI said the shooter had a list of six members of Congress on him at the time of the shooting, but did not label the incident an act of terrorism. [HuffPost]
‘THE SUPER PREDATORS’ “When the man who abuses you is also a cop.” [HuffPost]
A RECORD NUMBER OF VENEZUELANS ARE FLEEING TO THE U.S. Amid the escalating political chaos. [HuffPost]
MEET THE 395 KIDS PHILANDO CASTILE LEFT BEHIND “It was a few weeks after his death in July 2016 when Sakki Selznick learned that her daughter had been giving imaginary high-fives to Philando Castile.” And new heartbreaking video shows Diamond Reynolds’ 4-year-old saying: “I don’t want you to get shooted.” [HuffPost]
IN DEFENDING THE WEALTH OF HIS CABINET, TRUMP GOES OFF THE CUFF “These are people that are great, brilliant business minds, and that’s what we need, that’s what we have to have so the world doesn’t take advantages of us,” Trump told the crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “We can’t have the world taking advantage of us anymore. And I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person. Does that make sense? Does that make sense?” [HuffPost]
INTRODUCING SEASON TWO OF ‘CANDIDATE CONFESSIONAL’ “A podcast dedicated to those who came up short in the world of governance.” [HuffPost]
HOW CLEAN DOES YOUR PARK NEED TO BE When it’s a former radioactive Superfund site? [HuffPost]
BATTEN DOWN THE ESTATE It’s official: A “Downton Abbey” movie is happening. [HuffPost]
KIM KARDASHIAN HAS REPORTEDLY HIRED A SURROGATE For baby number 3 with Kanye West. [HuffPost]
THE LATEST ‘GAME OF THRONES’ TRAILER PROMISES QUITE A LOT OF WAR (AND WINTER, OBVIOUSLY) 24 days, people. 24 days. [HuffPost]
FORGET ACTING George Clooney just sold his tequila brand for $1 billion. Yes that’s a billion with a B. [HuffPost]
Investigating the Yemen prison interrogation programs.
A record-breaking heatwave in the Southwest kills four.
Understanding why the selection of a new Saudi Arabian crown prince matters.
“Trained to kill: How four boy soldiers survived Boko Haram.”
Michael Bloomberg wants folks to focus on 2020, while Michael Moore is calling for more Democratic leadership.
The Wall Street Journal has fired a foreign affairs reporter over alleged spy plane deal.
Was Queen Elizabeth II sending Brexit messages with her hat choice when she officially opened parliament?
Waiting for years for that Joe Scarborough EP? Don’t worry: He plans to drop one a month for the next four years.
This Georgia sheriff has cut the sentences of the inmates who saved a guard’s life.
Back-to-back deadly Alaska black bear maulings have experts concerned.
This thief got caught on camera with his pants down.
A bunch of news outlets bought into the idea that these people had been living off air, not food.
Of course Emma Watson is hiding copies of “The Handmaid’s Tale” around Paris.
We love that the Girl Scouts will soon be able to earn badges in cybersecurity.
This eye infection blinds someone every 15 minutes.
Analyzing the seven types of Twitter joke structures.
We have a real-life pulling the sword from the stone situation in Poland.
Who cares about wedding shade when you’re Drake Bell and have abs like this?
