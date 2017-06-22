POLITICS
06/22/2017 07:23 am ET | Updated 3 hours ago

Thursday's Morning Email: Democratic Chatter Grows About Ousting Nancy Pelosi

After the most recent special election losses.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.

NANCY PELOSI UNDER FIRE Some Congressional Democrats are calling for new leadership in light of the latest special election losses. [HuffPost]

HOW PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP COULD DRAMATICALLY REMAKE THE COURTS He inherited double the number of court vacancies that former President Barack Obama did when he took office. [HuffPost]

TOP INTEL OFFICIALS TOLD INVESTIGATORS TRUMP ENCOURAGED THEM TO SAY THERE WAS NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers reportedly told investigators that their conversations with the president were “odd and uncomfortable” but that they did not believe Trump “gave them orders to interfere.” [CNN]

STEVE SCALISE NOW IN ‘FAIR CONDITION’ The House Majority Whip, who was shot last week during a practice for the congressional baseball game, is now beginning rehabilitation. The FBI said the shooter had a list of six members of Congress on him at the time of the shooting, but did not label the incident an act of terrorism. [HuffPost]

‘THE SUPER PREDATORS’ “When the man who abuses you is also a cop.” [HuffPost]

A RECORD NUMBER OF VENEZUELANS ARE FLEEING TO THE U.S. Amid the escalating political chaos. [HuffPost]

MEET THE 395 KIDS PHILANDO CASTILE LEFT BEHIND “It was a few weeks after his death in July 2016 when Sakki Selznick learned that her daughter had been giving imaginary high-fives to Philando Castile.” And new heartbreaking video shows Diamond Reynolds’ 4-year-old saying: “I don’t want you to get shooted.” [HuffPost]

IN DEFENDING THE WEALTH OF HIS CABINET, TRUMP GOES OFF THE CUFF “These are people that are great, brilliant business minds, and that’s what we need, that’s what we have to have so the world doesn’t take advantages of us,” Trump told the crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “We can’t have the world taking advantage of us anymore. And I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person. Does that make sense? Does that make sense?” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

INTRODUCING SEASON TWO OF ‘CANDIDATE CONFESSIONAL’ “A podcast dedicated to those who came up short in the world of governance.” [HuffPost]

HOW CLEAN DOES YOUR PARK NEED TO BE When it’s a former radioactive Superfund site? [HuffPost]

BATTEN DOWN THE ESTATE It’s official: A “Downton Abbey” movie is happening. [HuffPost]

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS REPORTEDLY HIRED A SURROGATE For baby number 3 with Kanye West. [HuffPost]

THE LATEST ‘GAME OF THRONES’ TRAILER PROMISES QUITE A LOT OF WAR (AND WINTER, OBVIOUSLY) 24 days, people. 24 days. [HuffPost]

FORGET ACTING George Clooney just sold his tequila brand for $1 billion. Yes that’s a billion with a B. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story identified Diamond Reynolds as Debbie Reynolds.

Suggest a correction
Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Huffington Post The Morning Email Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Thursday's Morning Email: Democratic Chatter Grows About Ousting Nancy Pelosi

CONVERSATIONS