Thursday's Morning Email: Explosions, Rising Death Toll In Harvey's Wake

Plus an aerial look at the devastation.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Adrees Latif / Reuters

THE DEVASTATION IN HARVEY’S AFTERMATH Multiple explosions have been reported at a chemical plant near Houston. Read live updates on the aftermath of Harvey, which has left at least 35 people dead. These aerial photos capture the true scale of the devastation in Houston. And a third of Americans say they know someone affected by Harvey. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER HAS TEAMED UP WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN To investigate potential financial crimes committed by Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. And here’s what Trump’s former special counsel Michael Cohen had to say about those Russia emails. [HuffPost]

A LOOK AT TRUMP’S UNVEILED TAX RELIEF PITCH Without getting into specifics, the president proposed “a tax break for the middle class; fewer ‘loopholes’; bringing home companies’ overseas profits; and a much lower corporate tax rate.” [HuffPost]

THE GOOGLE MONOPOLY IN ACTION When Barry Lynn and his team of anti-monopoly researchers at the New America Foundation spoke out about Google’s status as a monopoly, they were promptly fired from their institution, which receives large donations from the tech giant. [HuffPost]

LATEST NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTS SHORT WINDOW FOR REACTION “We imagine that we live in this universe in which we can see exactly where the missile is heading and so we know whether to shoot it down or not. But that’s something we imagine, not the world we actually live in.” [HuffPost]

BREAK OUT YOUR TIN FOIL HATS Scientists are detecting mysterious radio signals from deep space. [HuffPost]

THESE GEORGETOWN STUDENTS GOT NIKE TO AGREE TO INSPECTIONS OF ITS FACILITIES BY OUTSIDE WATCHDOGS Hoya Saxa. [HuffPost]

TOMI LAHREN IS HEADING TO FOX NEWS Primarily as a Sean Hannity contributor. [HuffPost]

FOLKS ARE A TAD CONFUSED ABOUT KENDALL JENNER BEING NAMED A FASHION ICON OF THE DECADE Considering she was 11 in 2007. [HuffPost]

XOXO A comprehensive look at the show that defined a generation (and spawned one of our favorite Atlantic pieces on how the recession killed it) and caused us to wear a lot of headbands in the late aughts. [Vanity Fair]

WHEN CLOTHES ‘BECOME SHORTHAND FOR IDENTITY’ A deep-dive into the sorority attire game. [Racked]

Lauren Weber

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post The Morning Email News
