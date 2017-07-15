Congressmen Troll Donald Trump Jr. With Giant Time Magazine Cover On House Floor

Two Democratic congressmen used Time magazine’s latest cover on Friday to make a political point about the Donald Trump Jr.-Russia affair.

Reps. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) brought onto the House floor an enormous printout of the publication’s most recent front page, where the words “Red Handed” accompany a picture of President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

TIME's new cover: How Donald Trump Jr.’s emails have cranked up the heat on his family https://t.co/ZAsDutISc6 pic.twitter.com/QmtUOQf7uO — TIME (@TIME) July 13, 2017

The pair then read into the congressional record an email exchange between Trump Jr. and music publicist Rob Goldstone, where Trump Jr. expressed enthusiasm about meeting a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election campaign to obtain dirt gathered by the Russian government on his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“Don Jr.’s emails are a smoking gun,” said Gallego. “They prove that the Trump campaign was not only aware of the Russian government’s efforts to meddle in our elections, they were enthusiastic about accepting Russian support.”

Gallego said the email chain painted a “disturbing picture” of a campaign, and now an administration, that was “willing to break the law and sell out to an adversary of the United States in order to advance their own petty interests.”

“Our hope is that the American people will carefully consider the content of these messages and what they say about the fitness of Donald Trump and his senior advisers to hold high office,” he added.