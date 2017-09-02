Together We Rise: Building a 21st Century Labor Movement

This weekend we celebrate Labor Day, a tradition started 135 years ago. This day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of workers and the contributions they have made to the vitality, strength, and prosperity of this country. Workers are more than just laborers in the fields or pencil-pushers in offices, hard-working individuals are the souls and backbone of our communities.

The very first unions were formed by workers who understood that unity and collective action were key to advancing progress both in the workplace and in their communities. Unions are more than just collective bargaining, they provide a voice in the workplace, counterbalance the power of large corporations, and are the only powerful interest group that operates in the interests of working people. And despite actions taken by greedy employers and politicians to destroy the fabric of labor solidarity and strength - unions have preserved in creating the basic protections and benefits that workers now appreciate - minimum wages, weekends, lunch breaks, sick leave, child protection laws, and the list goes on.

The members of SEIU 2015 believe that in order for unions to be relevant in the 21st century they must become broader and more inclusive movements that fight for a justice agenda that advocates for the dignity, respect, and economic security for all people. Our members have the same dreams, hopes, and optimism for a prosperous future that every worker has. We want the ability to breathe clean air and drink clean water, the right to join a union, and to build a life full of dignity and hope - where people look beyond the color of our skin or the language that we speak.

To truly be a 21st century union, we must also organize and mobilize millennials and leverage their strength, numbers, values, tech savvy, and energy to fight for higher standards for wages, communities, and families across our state and country.

We can create and build a new workers movement that is successful in fighting and winning for all people. The Fight for $15, a huge victory for workers in California, is a prime example of unions fighting and winning for all people. We raised the minimum wage and living standards not just for our members, but for all working families. Strong unions equal strong and healthy communities and families.

When SEIU Local 2015 rises, workers across California rise. Hence, this Labor Day must be about so much more than a celebration of what unions have done yesterday but on how we create the conditions for the workers of tomorrow. This is why SEIU 2015 is committed to a justice agenda that is not just about resisting in this moment, but providing a hopeful direction toward a just and equitable future.

We can no longer address the issues of our workers through one lens alone. We must commit to worker justice, immigrant justice, restorative justice, environmental justice, and housing justice because we must address the inequalities that our members face every day. By building strong unions we will ensure that the next generation of workers can thrive in healthy vibrant communities. The members of SEIU 2015 and its leadership believe that the labor movement that will be relevant for 21st century workers must be one that sits in these unfamiliar spaces and helps to find solutions.

We must use our collective voices to challenge and change injustices that impact our families, neighbors, and our communities. When we fight together, we rise together!