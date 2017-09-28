Tom Cruise Swears He Didn't Have A Fake Butt In 'Valkyrie'

Maybe it was just scuttlebutt after all.

Tom Cruise denied recent web speculation that he used a prosthetic posterior in his 2008 film “Valkyrie.”

A tumbling scene with Cruise’s khaki-packing derriere re-emerged online in August, prompting netizens to wonder whether he used a fake butt in the World War II drama.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

So ScreenRant got to the bottom of the “stunt butt theory” mystery, asking Cruise about it in an interview published Wednesday:

“I have no idea,” Cruise said. “There was no prosthetic in ‘Valkyrie.’ No.”

Cruise’s rump is reportedly on display in his new drug-running film “American Made” via a running gag in which he moons his family. Again, he said, it’s all his.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me,” he told ScreenRant. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

Men’s Health also conducted an important investigation, asking Cruise’s trainer on the “Valkyrie” set if his client had fanny enhancement.

“It’s real,” Wes Okerson said. “He was working long hours and we were training every single day. Definitely, definitely real. He does his own stunts. It’s pretty well-documented ... The guy trains really, really hard.”

Glad we could put that in the rear-view mirror.