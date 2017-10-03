STYLE
Remembering Tom Petty Through The Years In Photos

Heartbreaking.

By Carly Ledbetter

Tom Petty, lead singer of “Tom Petty The Heartbreakers,” died on Monday, according to a statement from Petty’s longtime manager. 

Tributes poured in for the rock ’n roll icon as bandmates, musicians and celebrities memorialized the “American Girl” singer. Petty began his career with The Heartbreakers in 1976 and earned success with hits like “Free Fallin,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” 

Along with his hit songs, Petty was instantly recognizable with his long, blond hair, funky shirts and blazers, neck scarves and rotating pairs of sunglasses. 

Remember his life, music and rock n’ roll style in the photos below: 

  • 1976
    Richard E. Aaron via Getty Images
    Posing in New York in 1976. 
  • 1976
    Ed Caraeff/Morgan Media via Getty Images
    Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pose for a portrait on July 15, 1976 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 1977
    Michael Putland via Getty Images
    A portrait in New York, 1977. 
  • 1977
    Allan Tannenbaum via Getty Images
    In his hotel room in New York City, New York, Oct. 7, 1977.
  • 1978
    Richard McCaffrey via Getty Images
    Performing live at The Winterland Ballroom in 1978 in San Francisco, CA. 
  • 1978
    Kirk West via Getty Images
    Performing at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago Sept. 28, 1978.
  • 1979
    NBC via Getty Images
    Performing with The Heartbreakers on "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 10, 1979.
  • 1980
    George Rose via Getty Images
    Chatting with Los Angeles Times pop critic, Robert Hilburn, backstage at a 1980 Santa Cruz, CA. 
  • 1980
    George Rose via Getty Images
    Prancing onstage during a Santa Cruz, CA, concert at the Civic Auditorium in 1980. 
  • 1981
    George Rose via Getty Images
    Relaxing on his tour bus between 1981 concert performances in Chicago, IL. 
  • 1981
    George Rose via Getty Images
    Posing backstage for pictures following a 1981 concert in Chicago, IL. Petty and his band, The Heartbreakers, were in the middle of a 28-city tour of the U.S.
  • 1982
    David Corio via Getty Images
    Performing at Wembley Arena in London on Dec. 7, 1982. 
  • 1983
    Denver Post via Getty Images
    With The Heartbreakers on June 9, 1983.
  • 1984
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
    Jerry Lee Lewis greets guests, including Tom Petty, in his trailer on Jan. 17, 1984 after his concert at the Palomino in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 1985
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    Performing at the Live Aid Concert on July 13, 1985 at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, PA. 
  • 1986
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
    Bob Dylan and Tom Petty pose for a portrait at Westwood One studios where they are promoting their "True Confessions" tour. 
  • 1986
    Paul Natkin via Getty Images
    Bob Dylan and Tom Petty in concert on July 22, 1986 in Chicago, IL. 
  • 1987
    Gie Knaeps via Getty Images
    Performing with The Heartbreakers in Brussels, Belgium on Oct. 8, 1987.
  • 1987
    ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
    With Dolly Parton on "Dolly" in 1987. 
  • 1989
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    With wife Jane Petty at the "Performance of Ringo and the All-Stars" on Sept. 4, 1989 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 1989
    NBC via Getty Images
    With The Heartbreakers on "Saturday Night Live" on May 20, 1989. 
  • 1990
    Clayton Call via Getty Images
    Performing at the Oakland Coliseum on March 6, 1990. 
  • 1990
    NBC via Getty Images
    Performing on Feb. 1, 1990 on "Late Night With David Letterman." 
  • 1991
    Jim Steinfeldt via Getty Images
    Performing on The Great Wide Open Tour in Bloomington, MN on Sept. 4, 1991. 
  • 1991
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    With wife Jane Petty at the ASCAP Music Awards on May 15, 1991 in Beverly Hills, CA. 
  • 1992
    Gie Knaeps via Getty Images
    Performing with The Heartbreakers in Brussels, Belgium in April 1992.
  • 1993
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    Attending the re-naming party for Def American-American Records on Aug. 27, 1993 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 1994
    DMI via Getty Images
    Holding an MTV Video Music Award for Best Male Video (for the song "Mary Jane's Last Dance") on Sept. 8, 1994.
  • 1994
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, NY in 1994. 
  • 1995
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, 1995 in New York City, NY.

