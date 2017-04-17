Glenn Beck Says He Benched Tomi Lahren For A Whole Lot Of Rude Behavior

By any conservative estimate, the battle between political commentators Tomi Lahren and Glenn Beck is growing more heated.

Both Lahren and Beck filed court documents on Monday accusing the other of “bad behavior” and misconduct.

According to Lahren’s filing, the 24-year-old firebrand wants to be freed from her employment contract with Beck and his media firm TheBlaze so that she can freely express her “salient views” on “defendants and particularly Beck’s misconduct, which should be exposed for what it is.”

The filing does not specify exactly what sort of misconduct Lahren is alleging, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The suit does allege that TheBlaze has taken control of Lahren’s Facebook page and refuses to give her access to her 4.2 million followers.

Beck and TheBlaze filed a counterclaim later on Monday saying that Lahren’s show “Tomi” was taken off the air because of her bad behavior off-camera ― not, as she alleges, because she expressed pro-abortion rights on “The View” on March 20.

Lahren was reportedly “banned permanently” from TheBlaze, although she remains under contract until September.

Beck’s counterclaim accuses Lahren of treating the floor crew who worked on her shows in an “inappropriate and unprofessional” manner, according to LawNewz.com. She allegedly griped constantly about her lighting, the temperature in the studio and the way her shows were shot, edited and directed.

The filing also claims that Lahren’s on-air word choice often bordered on the profane. And it accuses her of ignoring the bottom line:

Lahren turned down a number of advertisers on TheBlaze for unexplained reasons, limiting any chance for TheBlaze to recoup its investment into her and her show.

Getty Images Glenn Beck and Tomi Lahren are now at loggerheads in court.

Although Lahren hasn’t been on TheBlaze since that March appearance on “The View,” TheBlaze’s counterclaim maintains that she is still employed and being paid.