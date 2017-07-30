Huge Fire Erupts At Tomorrowland Festival In Spain, Forces Evacuation Of 22,000 Revelers

Terrifying footage captured Saturday at a Tomorrowland music festival in Spain shows the festival’s main stage engulfed in towering flames.

The enormous fire prompted the evacuation of more than 22,000 people from the venue in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a city just north of Barcelona, the festival organizer said in a statement.

There were no reported injuries.

Tomorrowland stage caught on fire 😯 pic.twitter.com/OV8cVaqNxe — EDM (@EDMOnEarth) July 29, 2017

Tomorrowland said on Facebook the fire was caused by a “technical malfunction,” though the posting did not elaborate. The organizer said an investigation into the blaze was underway.

Several festival-goers shared videos of the fire on social media.

Tomorrowland Unite festival near Barcelona hit by huge blaze on stagehttps://t.co/C8i8F4PT1E pic.twitter.com/l0LB66sqK5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 30, 2017

Tomorrowland is a popular electronic dance music festival held annually in Boom, Belgium. This year, on top of the main Belgian festival ― which took placeJuly 21-23 and again this Friday through Sunday ― additional Tomorrowland events were organized in eight other countries.

Dubbed “Unite with Tomorrowland,” the events were scheduled for Saturday for Germany, Lebanon, Dubai, Israel, South Korea, Malta, Taiwan and Spain.