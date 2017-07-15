Top 10 Online Startups of 2017

If you wonder why a startup got lots of buzz on website optimization and other Silicon Valley shakers but never take off - the answer is totally startup website optimization and SEO. Startup probably do not grasped the importance about Search Engine Optimization to their long term strategies and plans.

Many people who are mostly entrepreneur start a tech, gaming and video streaming website's company with little idea, but that website optimization strategy is a king and gives lots of benefits. Those startups that nail SEO win; those startups that disregard it lose.

We have some top of companies who have become large part market and have been doing website optimization with huge marketing strategies.

1- City-Data.com Is nation based Social Networking Website providing demographics and Statistics In United States Cities. Also, Website Have 12Million+ Visitors per month.which was more than from some popular Netflix website.

2- Inbox.com Is Most Popular Website And growing very fast website On the internet, Inbox gives you 30gb of e-mails storage for free. which is better than from google, Inbox has 11 million users per month. ups.com gets less from the inbox.

3- ChaCha.com Is a Search Engine Like Google.com Provides Answer in real time of any question. Chacha has 13 million users which is more than from popular jobs website: CareerBuilder.com

4- Evite.com is giving an opportunity to create free e-cards. In Normal website have 8-10 million users, but on events, website crossed 15 million visitors. Which is more than from popular MTV And BestBuy.

5- coolmath-games.com made in back 1997 as you can see her look like's 90's website, and still, they did not change the website design for better user experience, the website has more than 15 million users per month.That is almost double of every gaming site.

6- Squidoo.com is reviews, recipes, article sharing website. All the content is written by other people's. The website have 15 Million Users per month. Which is more than from most super site Reddit.

7- MetroLyrics.com Best website to go for music lyrics. 13.5 million people visit this each month. which was more than from people.com

8- Hubpages.com Hubpages Help's Everyday Experts to Publish and Earn, attracts 15 million people each month, which was more than from people.com and Cnet.

9- Legacy.com Provides OBITUARIES, FUNERAL HOMES, NEWSPAPERS, SEND FLOWERS, NEWS & ADVICE, MEMORIALS and more. The legacy website has 16 million visits per month, which is more than from CNN.