Top 5 Arab Men Having a Positive Impact on the World

From the oil-rich Gulf to the turmoiled Middle East, public displays of wealth are everywhere; however, a recent surge in philanthropic efforts is changing the way the region is perceived around the world.

Here are five of the most influential and philanthropic Arab men known for their contributions to the world today.

1. Fouad Makhzoumi (Lebanon)

Fouad Makhzoumi is the co-founder and CEO of Future Pipe Industries Group. Born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1952 he is known as a successful businessman, beloved public figure, humanitarian, and philanthropist. He established the National Dialogue Party and the Forum of National Dialogue to inspire and support aspiring businesses while engaging Beirut residents in issues that matter to them. He founded the Makhzoumi Foundation, which offers professional training, health care, and microcredit programs to assist the Lebanese working class and raise awareness for sustainable development. He has also founded ‘Beirutiyat’, an NGO for citizenry and community development. He has many associations with various global educational organizations as a result of his generous donations.

2. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (United Arab Emirates)

Sheikh Mohammed was born in Dubai, UAE in 1949. He became Prime Minister of the country in 2006 and is responsible for Dubai’s transformation into a lavish business and tourist destination. He has launched major enterprises including Emirates Airline, DP World, and the Jumeirah Group along with numerous other business projects in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also had the vision to promote development and humanitarian work in third-world countries. In this regard, he has several organizations that work together to develop healthcare projects and support relief efforts around the world.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative has helped 130 million people in 116 countries. His campaign "Dubai Cares" is one of the largest humanitarian programs in the world, with the aim of fighting poverty, disseminating knowledge, and educating the poor.

3. Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal (Saudi Arabia)

Prince Alwaleed is a Saudi businessman, investor, and philanthropist born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1955. He is known internationally as the chairman of Kingdom Holdings, one of the world’s most influential investment companies. He also owns Rotana Entertainment, the biggest entertainment group in the Arab world. Prince Alwaleed is respected for his philanthropic work as the founder of the Alwaleed Bin Talal Foundation, dedicated to supporting cultural understanding, disaster recovery, women’s empowerment, and community development projects around the world.

4. Carlos Slim Helú (Lebanon)

Born in Mexico City, Mexico in 1940 to Lebanese parents, Carlos Slim is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. He owns over 200 businesses in a wide variety of industries and has been named the richest man in the world, several times. He is most well-known for his monopoly over the mobile phone market in Mexico.

Part of his extensive wealth goes towards philanthropic projects, dedicated towards environmental sustainability, affordable health care, education, culture and the arts, and other humanitarian causes. The‘Fundación Carlos Slim Helú’ was established in 1989, and its generous contributions to museums, healthcare programs, wildlife conservation efforts and many other projects led him to be known as one of the world’s biggest philanthropists.

5. Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi (Saudi Arabia)

Sulaiman Al Rajhi is a self-made billionaire and corporate figure born in Saudi Arabia in 1929. Al Rajhi did not have a luxurious childhood and built his empire with sheer hard work and determination. Today, he is known and respected as a smart businessman with a humble lifestyle.