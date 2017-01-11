Pet Tortoise Starts House Fire After Knocking Over Heat Lamp

A tortoise in San Antonio has reason to hide in his shell after starting a house fire that damaged two homes.

The fire started just after midnight Tuesday morning when the 150-pound tortoise, named Bits, knocked over a heat lamp in his outdoor cage, according to KSAT.

The heat lamp caused a mattress to catch fire, which spread to the home next door.

Bits suffered a few burns on his shell, but was otherwise OK, according to Fox San Antonio.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said the neighboring home got the brunt of damage, about $150,000 worth, according to My San Antonio.

It wasn’t a total loss for the family that lives there, but they will have to find other housing until repairs can be done.

The homeowner told Fox San Antonio he has contacted his insurance company to take care of the damages.