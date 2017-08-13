Tough times for Russian Diamond Mining Companies

Moscow-listed diamond mining giant Alrosa (ALRS:MICEX Main) which accounts for almost a third of global diamond production, had its mines flooded over a week ago. According to Associated Press, 142 people were in Alrosa’s open pit mine when water surged into it. Most were unharmed but to date, rescue operations are still underway for 8 miners who were missing. Alrosa chief executive Sergey Ivanov recently told CNBC that there was still hope for the missing miners to be brought out alive. An industry representative from a diamond exchange who wanted to remain anonymous mentioned that the flooding was caused by an uncontrolled increase in the flow of water out of an abandoned crater. He added that it was sabotage made to look like an accident. Alrosa’s Mir mine is one of the largest excavated holes in the world and just a few days prior to its mining incident, the company launched a selection of rare diamonds under the Dynasty collection. The collection, dedicated to the Tsar Peter the Great, includes a rare 51 carat polished diamond that will be auctioned online.

On the other hand, Russian mining consortium World of Diamonds Group (WOD) had to deal with a cyber attack on its website (which at this time of writing, is still under technical maintenance). According to the company’s press statement, a competitor had engaged hackers to deface its website and modify photos of its mines and operations. According to WOD Group, A journalist was then bribed to leverage on the hacked website to discredit WOD Group. WOD Group is launching a defamation suit against media company Rough&Polished. As reported by Mining Weekly, WOD Group has made an effort to exit from South America and Africa so as to focus on its flagship Tarskaya diamond mine while Mining Global states that WOD Group mines between 6 and 8 million carats of diamonds every year. Its marketing efforts in recent years included the sale of the world’s most expensive perfume collection, the launch of a US $2 million dinner and a US $14 million vacation, both of which were also the world’s most expensive.