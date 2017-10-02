British Model Turns Pieces Of Her Labia Into Designer Jewelry (NSFW)

Jewelry should always reflect one’s personal style. In the case of British mom Tracy Kiss, it also memorializes her private parts.

Earlier this year, the model-turned-fashion-blogger underwent a labiaplasty in part to remove a cyst that doctors said was caused by friction in the area.

The 28-year-old Kiss then blogged about the experience in very, very elaborate details at her own personal blog.

Now Kiss is adding another wrinkle to the story: Turns out she saved some of the parts removed during the surgery and turned them into a one-of-a-kind choker.

Kiss decided to make the labia heirloom as a trophy for overcoming the pain the experience had caused her.

“I also have my old breast implants too,” she told the Metro. “Unfortunately, the surgical fluid they were stored in turned them grey so I wanted a long-term option of preservation.”

The skin around Kiss’s sex organ also turned gray from the surgical fluid, As the graphic video below shows, she perked things up by covering the leftover labia in glitter.

Kiss finished the choker about a month ago and currently wears it around her neck with pride.

“All in all, I’m really pleased with my pendant,” she wrote on her blog. “Its contents may not be immediately obvious to the unsuspecting eye or to everybody’s taste but that’s the beauty of it.”