Devotees of “Wonder Woman” might recall that the earliest editions of the comic book ― starting with its debut in 1941 ― were pretty kinky. When she wasn’t busy saving the world, the Amazonian hero was tied up, beat up, handcuffed and spanked, all in her signature red, high-heeled boots.

The comic book character ― now hailed as a feminist icon ― was the brainchild of William Marston, a psychologist, professor and author who was deeply interested in the effects of dominance and submission on the human psyche.

In the film, Marston (played by Luke Evans) ends up falling for one of his graduate students, Olivia Byrne (played by Bella Heathcote), much to the chagrin of his wife, Elizabeth Holloway Marston (played by Rebecca Hall).

Eventually, the three form a polyamorous relationship slash “free-love experiment,” complete with bondage, babies, “sex cults” and hangout sessions with Margaret Sanger.

Given claims that Marston’s two lovers “catered to his every need,” just how “feminist” the whole affair was is up for debate. But the triad surely makes for a fascinating backstory to a comic book figure who has become so closely associated with women’s liberation.

