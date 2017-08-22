Dozens Injured After Trains Collide In Pennsylvania

A high-speed train crashed into an empty train that was parked at a transportation terminal in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday morning. More than 30 people were hurt in the collision.

Around 12:10 a.m., a Norristown High Speed line train coming into the transportation center struck an unoccupied train that was already sitting in the 69th Street Terminal, NBC New York reported. The site is located about 30 minutes west of Philadelphia.

#BREAKING UPDATE: At least 33 people injured after train crashes into train at 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby: https://t.co/LOybRP1iRS? pic.twitter.com/3Ee7wR11Wl — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 22, 2017

According to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, 33 people were taken to area hospitals, and at least four were in critical condition.

Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie told CBS Philly that the train’s conductor was among the injured.

“The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can’t release his condition,” said Micozzie.

It is not yet known how fast the train was going when it pulled into the terminal.

“My face hit the wall, put a big hole in the wall and I went straight down and I blacked out,” one unidentified passenger told NBC10. “There was blood everywhere. The driver is all banged up and there was this one girl bleeding out of her face pretty bad.”

The crash is currently under investigation.