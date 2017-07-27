Trans Christian Pastor Has A Message For Genderqueer People In The Military

People of faith are speaking out for America’s transgender service members, letting trans individuals know that no matter what the president thinks on a certain day, trans people are still beautiful children of God.

President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets yesterday that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity,” claiming that taking on their medical costs would be a burden.

Although the policy has no immediate effect on the status of active duty trans men and women, Rev. Liam M. Hooper, a transgender community organizer and founder of a trans-queer ministry in North Carolina, said that Trump’s words have the potential to cause both spiritual and physical harm to transgender Americans.

“Trans and gender-diverse people exist under the condition of inescapable and continuous messaging that we are abominations, freaks, sinners, mentally ‘sick,’ pedophiles and perverts…the list goes on. The effect of linguistic macro-aggression and micro-aggression is cumulative,” Hooper said.

“When a public figure like the president uses harmful words... it gives added weight to daily barrage of negative messages. And, in this case, it has the potential to increase other forms of violence towards trans people…and may have the effect of creating a devastating change in policy. It certainly raises the daily lower level fear hum to something more like a roar for all trans and gender-expansive persons, but particular for those serving.”

When a public figure like the president uses harmful words, such as, burden, distraction, and unnecessary it gives added weight to daily barrage of negative messages. And, in this case, it has the potential to increase other forms of violence towards trans people. Rev. Liam M. Hooper

Liam Hooper Rev. Liam M. Hooper is a Transgender Community Organizer for the Reconciling Ministries Network, an advocacy group composed primarily of United Methodist individuals.

Trump’s move, which was seen as a nod to the Christian conservatives who make up his base, has been condemned by both Republican and Democratic politicians, as well as queer activists and their allies.

The announcement reportedly took the Defense Department’s Joint Chiefs of Staff by surprise. General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote in a memo to the military that “no modifications to the current policy until the President’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidelines.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect,” Dunford said in the memo obtained by CNN.

Hooper believes that the president’s decision was an act of “deflection politics,” distracting from a number of national crises in addition to anti-trans legislation that could have immediate impacts.

The minister said he’s more concerned about what’s happening in Texas. Just this week, the state’s Senate passed a bathroom bill that would restrict transgender individuals from using the restroom that matches their gender identity. The legislation, which would impact even public school students, is now headed to the House.

PAUL J. RICHARDS via Getty Images Protesters gather in front of the White House on July 26, 2017, in Washington, DC. Trump announced on July 26 that transgender people may not serve 'in any capacity' in the US military, citing the 'tremendous medical costs and disruption' their presence would cause.

More Light Presbyterians, an advocacy group that works the full participation of queer people in the Presbyterian Church (USA), said in a statement that the announcement shouldn’t be seen as a “general and chaotic attempt to appeal to a political base.”

“These are intentional steps to undermine the safety and well being of our transgender siblings,” the group said. “To that end, we encourage our communities to surround our transgender friends with love and support. An attack on any of us, is an attack on all of us.”

The Presbyterian Church (USA) is the denomination Trump was baptized into as a child. The PC (USA) has welcomed transgender ministers and has in the past opposed bathroom bills that seek restrict trans people from using the restroom that matches their gender identity.

Numerous faith leaders shared their support for trans men and women on Wednesday.

Transgender people are beloved children of God, seeking their way to union with God, and to self-understanding, just like all of us are. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) July 26, 2017

If you are transgender, patriotic, dutiful & don't hack with the Russians, you should serve. #PatrioticEnoughToServe #AllAmerican #AllEqual — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) July 27, 2017

Every week of this administration has been awful, but this week nearly takes the cake. Transgender friends: You are loved & valued & whole. — Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) July 26, 2017

David Brody of Christian Broadcasting Network’s The Brody File tweeted Wednesday night that the president discussed a policy banning transgender people from serving in the military during a meeting with faith leaders this month.

NEW ON @TheBrodyFile : Faith advisors to @realDonaldTrump discussed strategy to reverse transgenders in military policy at WH two weeks ago — David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) July 27, 2017

Brody didn’t specify when the discussion with faith leaders took place or the source of the information, but he may have been referring to a daylong meeting Trump held with evangelical advisors at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on July 10. A widely shared photo showed the faith advisors laying hands on the president in prayer afterward in the Oval Office.

HuffPost reached out to several of the faith leaders in attendance at the July 10 meeting and did not receive a response.

Brody also tweeted that faith leaders sent Trump a letter this week asking for reversal of the Pentagon’s 2016 decision. And he praised the president’s announcement as a win for conservative Christians.

Robert Jeffress, a Southern Baptist pastor who was present at the July 10 meeting, also praised the move in a statement on Wednesday, claiming the new policy would “make America safer and more secure.”

“The militant liberal agenda has not only savaged the moral values of our country but has imperiled the defense of our nation by adding needless confusion, complication, and expense,” Jeffress said in a statement sent to HuffPost. “Thank God for a President who is willing to say ‘Enough is enough!’”

You are—each of you—individual, beautiful and beloved images of God. Rev. Liam M. Hooper

Hooper said the most disturbing aspect of Trump’s tweets about banning trans individuals in the military is not the immediate impact on policy, but how it incites fears and misunderstandings, and demoralizes an already marginalized group.

He had this message for trans people of all religious faiths who are serving in the military.