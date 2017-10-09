The gun control debate is not so much a debate, but rather two sides yelling at one another with their fingers in their ears. So, certainly, there needs to be a new approach taken if any progress is going to be made.
“Chappelle’s Show” co-creator Neal Brennan stopped by “The Daily Show” to talk with Trevor Noah about how the U.S. can quickly move the gun debate forward.
Instead of kneeling for the national anthem, says Brennan, NFL players should stand and hold AR-15s over their heads.
Musician Eric Benét tweeted out a similar suggestion.
Yep, that would do it.
