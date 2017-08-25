COMEDY
Trevor Noah Breaks Down Donald Trump's Multiple Personalities

"Trump is like one of those Japanese toilets, he’s got too many settings to figure out."

By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah dissected President Donald Trump’s various personas on “The Daily Show” Thursday night.

“Every day this week, we have seen a wildly different Donald address the nation,” said Noah. “On Monday, we had Teleprompter Trump, then on Tuesday we had Freestyle Trump and then Wednesday, Sincere Trump.”

“Three days, three Trumps,” he noted.

After likening the president to a Japanese toilet with “too many settings to figure out,” Noah revealed which Trump he wanted to see next: Reggae Trump.

Noah also suggested Trump was actually in complete control of his multiple personalities.

“It’s not a bug, it’s a feature,” Noah said.

Check out the full segment above.

