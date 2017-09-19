“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah doesn’t think President Donald Trump’s vicious tweets are actually “the worst thing in the world.”

Trump sparked outrage on Sunday morning after he shared a meme that showed him hitting a golf ball which ended up striking Hillary Clinton:

On Monday, Noah broke down just why he believes Trump’s posts may actually end up contributing to the greater good. He noted how Trump retweeted a series of incendiary posts right after he started making deals with the Democrats, possibly as a way to appease his infuriated base.

“So to make them happy, he throws them a mean GIF or two,” said Noah. “I don’t know about you but I feel like this is a trade that I can live with. Trump gives his followers offensive tweets, and then he gives the rest of America policies that move the country forward.”