Trevor Noah Shows How Donald Trump Will Duck Press Conference Questions

Vaccines Cause Autism

Trump is a firm believer in the notion that vaccines cause autism, a theory that has long been debunked and traces its roots back to a retracted 1998 article in a medical journal."We had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day ... a beautiful child went to have the vaccine and came back, and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic ," Trump said at a Republican presidential primary debate last fall.It was only one of many times the candidate has claimed that vaccines are toxic and can cause autism in children.