Trevor Noah Judges Conservatives' Herculean Performances In The 'Doncathalon'

On Wednesday’s “Daily Show,” Trevor Noah sang the praises of the conservative pundit community for the sheer athleticism required to explain and defend Donald Trump Jr.’s correspondence about a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer.

Trump Jr. admitted himself that the meeting was arranged around purportedly damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign.

Sean Hannity, however, claimed the Trump email scandal may have been set up by Democratic operatives, adding “You won’t catch this on the other news channels.”