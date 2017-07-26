Trevor Noah Calls Trump Out For Telling 'Yacht Sex' Story To Boy Scouts

Once again, President Donald Trump has proved to Trevor Noah that he is “America’s most powerful adolescent.”

The “Daily Show” host on Tuesday tore apart the president’s speech given at the annual Boy Scout Jamboree on Monday, in which Trump promised not to get political before droning on about politics.

But according to Noah, the most stunning part of Trump’s speech wasn’t his predictable rantings on Hillary Clinton, Obamacare and the “fake news media.” It was when he launched into an inappropriate tangent that appeared too explicit to even finish.

“Trump did have an actual message for the Boy Scouts,” Noah explained. “And, needless to say, it was completely inappropriate for the Boy Scouts.”

The “Daily Show” cut to a clip of Trump telling the massive crowd of Boy Scouts about a real estate tycoon who sold his company “for a tremendous amount of money,” bought a yacht and lived a “very interesting life.”

In the speech, Trump said he couldn’t go more into the story because he was talking to an audience of young Boy Scouts. Then, egged on by the crowd, Trump makes a suggestive remark: “Ah, you’re Boy Scouts, but you know life.”

As usual, Noah appeared both confused and disgusted by Trump.

“Did.. Did this guy just regale 40,000 pre-teen boys with the take of an old real estate mogul having yacht sex? Is that what he did,” the comedian asked.

“And then he ended it with, ‘Yeah, you 12-year-olds, you know life,’” Noah said mockingly. ”‘We all smash, right?’”