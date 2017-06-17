If Queen Elizabeth II’s multiple birthday celebrations have given us one thing over the years, it’s ample opportunities to swoon over some royal cuties. In recent years, that’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The two tiny royals joined the queen, Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and members of the extended royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace Saturday for Trooping the Colour, the annual parade in honor of the queen’s birthday.
All eyes were on George and Charlotte, in red suspenders and a pink, floral dress respectively, and both making unbelievably cute faces. But the rest of the family was looking pretty sharp, too.
The media phenomenon formerly known as Kate Middleton looked so pretty in pink, while the queen went in a different direction from last year’s neon green look in a lovely pale blue look.
Check out more photos from the event below.
