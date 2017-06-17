STYLE
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Stole The Show At Trooping The Colour

Are you surprised?

By Jamie Feldman

If Queen Elizabeth II’s multiple birthday celebrations have given us one thing over the years, it’s ample opportunities to swoon over some royal cuties. In recent years, that’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Too cute!

The two tiny royals joined the queen, Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and members of the extended royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace Saturday for Trooping the Colour, the annual parade in honor of the queen’s birthday.  

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The royal family watching a fly by by a Royal Air Force plane.

All eyes were on George and Charlotte, in red suspenders and a pink, floral dress respectively, and both making unbelievably cute faces. But the rest of the family was looking pretty sharp, too. 

The media phenomenon formerly known as Kate Middleton looked so pretty in pink, while the queen went in a different direction from last year’s neon green look in a lovely pale blue look.  

Check out more photos from the event below. 

DMC via Getty Images
Check it out!
DMC via Getty Images
They are so grown up!
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The duchess pops in pink. 
CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images
Gang's all here. 
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Waving to the fans. 
Jack Taylor via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived together.
Jack Taylor via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York.
CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images
The queen and Prince Philip arriving. 
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Watching with delight. 

