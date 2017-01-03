Watch A Trucker Use Ninja Moves On Speeding Cellphone Thief

A motorcyclist probably thought he made a clean getaway after swiping a cellphone from a truck driver in China last month.

He almost certainly didn’t expect to see the same truck driver later that morning, standing in the middle of the road, “High Noon” style.

As the speeding bike approached, the trucker didn’t back down. He delivered a vicious kick to the biker. Nearby security cameras captured the dramatic moment:

The encounter happened in Foshan, Guangdong Province, UPI reports. The driver got his phone back, but the news agency said the thief fled.