President Donald Trump blasted the media, criticized members of Congress and suggested he’d shut down the government to build a border wall during a frenzied, 77-minute campaign-style rally in Phoenix Tuesday night that left some commentators wondering about his fitness for office.

Trump is known for his lively rallies, but even by those standards this event was a particularly unrestrained and boisterous spectacle.

Below, a breakdown of some of the wildest moments from the rally.

1. He kicked off the speech by re-reading all his responses to the protests in Charlottesville. While going over his widely-criticized initial response, Trump omitted the most controversial part of his initial statement, in which he blamed “many sides” for violence there.

2. He called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “We have to speak to Mitch” about eliminating the Senate filibuster, Trump said. (The filibuster was not a factor in stopping the Republican health care bill.) Earlier on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Trump and McConnell have not spoken in weeks.

Trump just called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — by his first name. https://t.co/zXnNp0UvEj — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) August 23, 2017

3. He suggested he’d shut down the government if it meant he could get a wall built along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“If we have to shut down that government, we’re building that wall,” Trump said. “One way or another we’re going to get that wall.”

Republicans control Congress, but here is Trump pledging to shut down the government in order to build the wall. pic.twitter.com/fk0o6geJfC — CAP Action (@CAPAction) August 23, 2017

4. He argued the media is “trying to take away our history, our heritage.”

“The only thing giving a platform to these hate groups is the media itself and the fake news,” Trump said.

“I really think they don’t like our country. I really believe that,” he added.

President Trump on the media: "By the way, they are trying to take away our history and our heritage" https://t.co/0nSDehawIy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 23, 2017

5. He defended his remarks on Charlottesville by saying he “hit” various racist groups.

“I hit ’em with neo-Nazi, I hit ’em with everything,” he said. “I got the white supremacist, I got the neo-Nazi, I got ’em all in there, let’s see. KKK? We have KKK. I got ’em all.”

Trump: “I hit ‘em with neo-Nazi, I hit ‘em with everything." https://t.co/XjCkFATLrp — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) August 23, 2017

6. He lied and said cameras at the rally were being turned off, as live streams of the speech on cable news networks continued to roll. He specifically called out CNN, which aired Trump’s speech until the end.

7. He teased a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County who convicted of criminal contempt.

Here's the moment when Trump says Joe Arpaio will be just fine, but he won't make a pardon announcement tonight. pic.twitter.com/vm9170bNjs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2017

8. He bragged about how he lives in a “bigger, more beautiful apartment” than the journalists who cover him.

9. He lamented CNN’s firing of Jeffrey Lord, a pro-Trump commentator formerly featured on the network. Lord was fired for tweeting the Nazi salute “Sieg Heil” earlier in August.

10. He slammed both Republican Arizona senators: Jeff Flake, who has recently spoken out against Trump, and John McCain, who cast a pivotal vote that caused the GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill to flame out in the Senate in July. McCain is currently receiving treatment for brain cancer.

President Trump criticizes Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake during #PhoenixRally https://t.co/TBm0zuVtXQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2017

11. He, again, requested statues of George Washington be protected, a request he’s made since many Confederate statues and monuments around the U.S. have been removed or relocated.

12. He suggested “we will probably end up terminating NAFTA at some point.”

.@POTUS: "We have begun formal renegotiations with Mexico and Canada on NAFTA." https://t.co/KQ8352N5d6 pic.twitter.com/LZS7SumHQg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2017