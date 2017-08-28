Trump Associate Tried To Broker Moscow Deal So That 'Our Boy Can Become President'

Suspicious ties between President Donald Trump and the Russian government just keep appearing.

In 2015, a Russian-born real estate broker working for the Trump Organization, Felix Sater, reportedly wrote a series of emails to Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, attempting to broker a deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow. Those emails, obtained by The New York Times on Monday, appear to indicate Sater’s willingness to use a Moscow deal as a way to bolster a Trump presidency.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote. “I will get all of Putins [sic] team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

“I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected,” another email said.

The deal in Moscow, spearheaded in 2015 while Trump was already running for president, was originally reported by The Washington Post on Sunday.

Sater reportedly suggested Trump visit Moscow, baiting him by claiming President Vladimir Putin could say “great things” about Trump.

Trump never ended up traveling to Moscow to pursue the deal, and Cohen says he didn’t either.

“I ultimately determined that the proposal was not feasible and never agreed to make a trip to Russia,” Cohen told The New York Times in a statement.