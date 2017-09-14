President Donald Trump refuted assertions from top congressional Democrats that he had agreed to a new border security package that would have excluded his long-promised wall.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump denied that he had made a firm agreement to protect Dreamers ― undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children ― and said the wall is “already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls” and will proceed.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The president also seemed to throw cold water on concerns that he wanted to deport beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which the administration decided earlier this month to end.

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) dined with Trump on Wednesday. Following themeeting, they announced that the president agreed to an immigration plan that would offer protections to the 800,000 Dreamers. They said the wall was not part of the deal.