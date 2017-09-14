President Donald Trump refuted assertions from top congressional Democrats that he had agreed to a new border security package that would have excluded his long-promised wall.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump denied that he had made a firm agreement to protect Dreamers ― undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children ― and said the wall is “already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls” and will proceed.
The president also seemed to throw cold water on concerns that he wanted to deport beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which the administration decided earlier this month to end.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) dined with Trump on Wednesday. Following themeeting, they announced that the president agreed to an immigration plan that would offer protections to the 800,000 Dreamers. They said the wall was not part of the deal.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later tweeted that “excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.” A spokesman for Schumer shot back that, while the wall wasn’t dead yet, it wasn’t part of this deal specifically.
