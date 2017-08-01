According to a transcript of the July 25 interview published by Politico on Monday, Trump challenged a Wall Street Journal reporter who said the speech had received “mixed” feedback.

“There was no mix there,” Trump said. “That was a standing ovation from the time I walked out to the time I left, and for five minutes after I had already gone. There was no mix.”

He continued: “And I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful. So there was ― there was no mix.”

Trump, speaking at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree the day before the interview with the Post, veered from prepared remarks to pressure Senate Republicans to pass an Obamacare repeal bill, criticized the “fake news” media, and reveled in his defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Trump’s fiery political rhetoric received intense backlash, and ultimately prompted an apology from Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree,” Surbaugh wrote. “That was never our intent.”

When asked whether the president himself should issue an apology to the scouting organization, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dodged.