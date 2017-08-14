Two Days After White Supremacist Violence, Trump Finally Condemns Hate Groups

WASHINGTON ― More than 48 hours after white supremacist groups sparked deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump denounced them under public pressure to do so.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this display of hatred, bigotry and violence,” he said in an impromptu statement on Monday after returning to the White House from his golf club in New Jersey.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to what we hold dear as Americans,” he added.

On Sunday, White House officials clarified that Trump was referring to “white supremacists, KKK, Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups,” in his previous remark, but the statement notably did not come from Trump himself and was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson.

Other members of the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, attempted to clarify Trump’s Saturday statement by claiming that he meant to condemn extremist groups.

But until his statement on Monday, Trump had remained silent, even tweeting Monday morning about a range of topics other than the weekend’s events. One tweet took aim at a CEO who stepped down from a White House manufacturing panel, protesting Trump’s response to the Charlottesville violence.

According to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, a White House aide said Trump “insisted” on making remarks about the economy at the beginning of his Monday statement.

