Trump Walks Back Russian Cybersecurity Pact 12 Hours After Proposing It

Early Sunday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for a new partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin to craft an “impenetrable cyber security unit” that would work to prevent election hacking.

Some 12 hours later, those plans were dramatically scaled back as the president said even though he discussed them, they “can’t” happen.

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

The abrupt about-face came after a slew of lawmakers lambasted Trump’s proposal to guard against “election hacking and many other negative things.”

On “Meet The Press” Sunday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the plan “not the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard, but it’s pretty close.” Graham slammed the president for “forgiving and forgetting” Russian tampering in last year’s election, and said the move only increased suspicion of the Trump administration.

“The more he talks about this in terms of not being sure, the more he throws our intelligence communities under the bus, the more he’s willing to forgive and forget Putin, the more suspicion,” Graham continued. “And I think it’s going to dog his presidency until he breaks this cycle.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) doubled down on those assertions on “Face the Nation,” saying Sunday he was sure Putin could surely help tackle the issue of cybersecurity “since he’s doing the hacking.”

McCain deadpans on Trump's cybersecurity unit w/ Russia: Putin could be of assistance “since he's doing the hacking” pic.twitter.com/QWMD6YxaAQ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 9, 2017

Trump said he “strongly pressed” Putin during their meeting at the G-20 summit in Germany about Russian meddling in the U.S. election, but his counterpart “vehemently denied” any such efforts. Trump has mostly rejected any evidence of interference by Moscow, despite U.S. intelligence agencies saying Putin personally ordered an “influence campaign” to help him defeat rival Hillary Clinton.

On Twitter, Trump said he was ready to work with Putin and “move forward,” stumping a newly-formed ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Russia in Syria. As the Washington Post notes, it would be the first diplomatic collaboration between the two countries.

“Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!” Trump said of the pact.

...We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Some were quick to point out the dramatic shift in White House policy just hours after administration officials stumped the proposal on Sunday.

Oops. @realDonaldTrump just tweeted that the super-duper Impenetrable Cyber Security Unit "can't" happen, but he appreciates your loyalty. https://t.co/9PztkUZJMm — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 10, 2017

Impenetrable Cyber Security Unit, RIP. You died so quickly but will never be forgotten. https://t.co/DDokM54Sab — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 10, 2017