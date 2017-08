Trump Investigators Are Just Getting Started With The Russia Emails

Some of the most explosive emails were between Felix Sater, a Russian-born convicted felon and longtime Trump associate, and Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen. In the conversation, Sater says that securing a deal to build a skyscraper in Moscow will help propel Trump to the presidency.“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote in a November 2015 email released by The New York Times . “I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”Cohen has since claimed he never took Sater's proposal seriously.In a separate email published by The Washington Post , Cohen reached out to Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in January 2016 to ask for help in advancing the Trump Tower proposal in Moscow. Cohen says he doesn't recall if he ever got a response, or had further contact with Russian officials.