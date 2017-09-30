Trump Supporters Share Fake Snap Of NFL Player Burning The Flag

No. A National Football League player did not burn the flag in his team’s locker room this week.

The photograph purportedly showing Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett torching the banner in front of his cheering teammates is totally fake.

The bogus snap began circulating online following President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on NFL players who protest racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem.

The “Vets for Trump” Facebook page shared the image on Thursday and it went viral, per the myth-debunking website Snopes.com. The Facebook page has since deleted its post, but the fake photo has spread to multiple other accounts.

The picture, however, is actually a doctored version of this snap that the NFL team tweeted of Bennett performing a victory dance in January 2016:

What do you do in the victory locker room? You victory dance.#SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/qJoVyG6ZM8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2016

During a CNN town hall on Thursday, Bennett said he hoped the kneeling protests would “challenge every American” to “treat people better.”