Trump Demands Republicans Take Another Health Care Vote Before Doing Anything Else

President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Saturday to demand their representatives take another vote on health care before moving on to consider other items on their agenda.

Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Trump’s tweet came days after Senate Republicans suffered a sudden and embarrassing defeat when three members of their own caucus joined with Democrats to kill a bill that would have rolled back key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Republican leaders in Congress have expressed a willingness to move on to other issues, particularly tax reform. Trump’s Saturday tweet signals he may want his party to continue to focus on an issue it has been unable to reach a unified consensus on.