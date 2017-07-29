Trump Demands Republicans Take Another Health Care Vote Before Doing Anything Else

President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Saturday to demand their representatives take another vote on health care before moving on to consider other items on their agenda.
Trump’s tweet came days after Senate Republicans suffered a sudden and embarrassing defeat when three members of their own caucus joined with Democrats to kill a bill that would have rolled back key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.
Republican leaders in Congress have expressed a willingness to move on to other issues, particularly tax reform. Trump’s Saturday tweet signals he may want his party to continue to focus on an issue it has been unable to reach a unified consensus on.
Trump also raged about the legislative process Saturday, urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to eliminate a 60-vote threshold to advance legislation. The latest health care repeal bill, however only needed a simple majority of 51 votes to pass but it still failed. Republicans have 52 seats in the Senate.
