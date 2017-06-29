President Donald Trump held his first 2020 reelection fundraiser Wednesday night at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C, barring press from the event expected to raise $10 million.

The funds will go to the Republican National Committee and support Trump’s reelection campaign, along with other GOP priorities. Three hundred guests were expected to attend the fundraiser where individual seats were sold for at least $35,000.

The president’s continued insistence on hosting presidential events from entertaining foreign leaders to raising campaign funds at his own properties raises more and more ethical concerns.

Norm Eisen, who served as the chief ethics lawyer under former President Barack Obama, accused Trump of acting illegally and called Wednesday night’s event “a new low.” He argued the president was in violation of the Domestic Emoluments Clause, as Trump profiting from his event at his own hotel would result in the commander in chief receiving payment from the federal government on top of his salary.

1/ Trump Hotel fundraiser is illegal. His benefitting from leasing this US property violates the domestic emoluments clause of US Const. — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) June 29, 2017

It’s unclear if the hotel charged or received payment from the federal government for hosting the fundraiser. Washington University in St. Louis law professor Kathleen Clark told USA Today that the fundraiser did not break any laws, but it was another example of the commander in chief using the presidency to promote Trump properties.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters late Wednesday that they would be permitted to listen to the president’s remarks, but she canceled the invitation just before the event. New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi said the deputy press secretary cited “confusion with the RNC” as the reason.

When Trump arrived at the event, he was met with demonstrators protesting the latest health care bill.

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Protesters hold signs and an effigy of US President Donald Trump as he arrives at the Trump International hotel.

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Another sign reads, "Medicaid not millionaires."