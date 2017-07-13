Trump Just Had To Comment On French First Lady's 'Good Shape'

President Donald Trump has long had a reputation for being sexist, but his interaction with France’s first lady on Thursday is further evidence that the man is nearly incapable of having a proper interaction with a woman in power.

France’s first couple, President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, welcomed Trump and FLOTUS to Paris as guests of the city’s Bastille Day celebrations taking place on Friday. As Trump is wont to do, he handled the meeting with bizarre, vice-gripped handshaking:

Later, post-awkward handshakes, the quartet visited the Les Invalides museums. NBC released footage of the encounter in the museum where Trump tells Brigitte Macron that she is “in such great shape” and “beautiful.”

WATCH: President Trump tells the French first lady, "You're in such good shape" pic.twitter.com/UjiSIWWzoq — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2017

Trump’s response to a woman who essentially choreographed her husband’s entire campaign is both “WTF?”-inducing and somehow unsurprising.

Twitter seems to agree with these sentiments.

Nooooooooooooooo. Notice she instinctively clutches at Melania the way women do when confronted with a creep. — Maggie Lindstrom (@WakeUpMaggie_) July 13, 2017

If he greeted women this way in any business, he would be reported to HR. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) July 13, 2017

SERIOUSLY??? You'd say that to the President's wife??? In what UNIVERSE is that even remotely proper??? Good grief... pic.twitter.com/OvJgDVmmZV — Catherine Keller (@cjkeller) July 13, 2017

What man says this to another woman in front of his wife? And then looks at her husband approvingly like she's an animal at a zoo? 🐷 — Sarah Ferguson (@sfergie11) July 13, 2017

The exchange comes after an encounter with an Irish reporter in the Oval Office last month, when Trump interrupted a phone call with Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to say the reporter “has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well.”

Trump’s sexist comments have not been limited to creepy “compliments.” He has also remarked on Mika Brzezinski “bleeding badly from a face-lift,” called Rosie O’Donnell “fat” and “ugly,” and indicated that he could grab any woman “by the pussy.”